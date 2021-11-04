LPD: Sex offender arrested outside of north Lincoln motel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says officers arrested a sex offender outside of a north Lincoln motel who hadn’t registered in more than a year.

On Tuesday, just before 6 p.m., an officer saw a suspicious car in the parking lot of Motel 6 off Highway 77 and NW 12th Street.

LPD said the officer ran the registration on the car and found the owner, 34-year-old Nicholas Birchard, was a 25-year sex offender who had not registered since June of 2020.

Police said the officer was able to confirm the person in the driver’s seat of the grey 2010 Ford Fusion was Birchard.

According to police, Birchard was contacted in the car and the officer verified that he had not registered as a sex offender.

Birchard was taken into custody without incident.

LPD said at that time, the officer saw a narcotic pipe in plain view in the car. Police said as officers tried getting the keys to conduct a search of the car, Birchard began struggling with officers and refused to hand them over.

Police said after the keys were obtained, a probable cause search was conducted on the car where officers found several glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

Birchard was arrested for sex offender registry violation - prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing police and possession of drug paraphernalia.

