LPD: Stranger robs woman, takes off in her car

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a stranger robbed a woman, just outside of downtown, and took off in her car.

On Wednesday, just after 11 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex off 22nd and S Streets for a report of a stolen car.

LPD said when police arrived, they spoke with a 24-year-old woman who reported that while getting something from the trunk of her vehicle she was approached by a stranger.

Police said the man demanded her car keys and threatened to shoot her.

The woman reported the man had his hand in his pocket and was holding an object she believed was a handgun, according to police.

LPD said the man took the woman’s keys and drove away in her grey 2005 Honda CRV Nebraska license VKT334 valued at $7,000.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are searching for video.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

