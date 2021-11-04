Advertisement

More COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 5 to 11 in Lancaster County announced

Child vaccination
Child vaccination(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11, following its receipt of more Pfizer vaccine. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics by appointment only at local high schools and other locations in the city and county.

The clinic schedule is as follows:

  • Saturday, November 6 – 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lincoln High School Gymnasium, 2229 “J” St.
  • Wednesday, November 10 – 4 to 7 p.m., Waverly Community Foundation, 11120 N. 141st St.
  • Friday, November 12 – 4 to 7 p.m., Norris High School Gymnasium, 25211 S. 68th St., Firth
  • Saturday, November 13 – 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Northeast High School Gymnasium, 2635 N. 63rd St.

Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.

Pediatric practices will also be providing COVID-19 vaccine to this age group and will notify patients as soon as vaccine is available. Some local pharmacies are also providing vaccine. To find one near you, visit vaccines.gov.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved expanding vaccine eligibility to children ages 5 to 11 on November 2. The CDC recommendation came after the Food and Drug Administration authorized use of Pfizer’s children’s COVID-19 vaccine in that age group on October 29. The child-sized dose is a third of the original dose and children will receive two doses three weeks apart.

Check COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov for additional information and vaccination opportunities.

