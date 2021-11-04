LIVE: Nebraska AG to release report on Omaha Archdiocese

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorney General Doug Peterson is set to release a report on Clergy Sexual Assault involving all three Diocese in the state including the Omaha Archdiocese Thursday morning.

The state’s investigation began in August 2018. At that time, Peterson asked the Archdiocese to hand over its own records dating back to 1978 on allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by clergy.

Archbishop George Lucas said he welcomed the accountability and said the truth would be good for everyone.

In November 2018, the Archdiocese put out a list of 24 priests (38 clergy in all) that it found had substantiated allegations of sexual abuse against minors dating back to 1978. Lucas told 6 News at the time, “We acknowledge these ugly truths of the past so we can repent and so that we can be resolute in our determination that these things will not be repeated.

Its report showed troubled priests had traveled from church to church over the years.

