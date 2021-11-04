Advertisement

Northeast Lincoln water lines resume regular service

Water faucet
Water faucet(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday that residents who live within the area bounded by North 27th and North 70th Streets and Fletcher Avenue and Holdrege Street can now resume regular water use.

Lincoln Water System has completed water system maintenance that had affected a portion of northeast Lincoln. Residents had been directed to flush their water lines if they observed discolored water at their homes and businesses from Tuesday, November 2 to Thursday, November 4.

“The discoloration is the result of iron and manganese sediments that can become dislodged from pipes and reservoirs during maintenance procedures,” said Donna Garden, Assistant Director of Utilities.

For more information, contact Lincoln Water System at 402-441-7571.

