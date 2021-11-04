Pfizer vaccine now available for kids 5-11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kids ages five to 11 are now able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Bryan Health pediatrician Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst, there have been nearly 2 million cases of the virus within that age group since the pandemic began.

Doses have already been shipped out to some pharmacies.

Parents can get their kids the shot this weekend at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s clinic on Saturday, Nov. 6. The shots will be given at Lincoln High School, located at 2229 J St.

The health department said they anticipate more vaccines will be delivered later this week and additional clinics will be announced.

Hy-Vee pharmacies have received a limited supply of the pediatric vaccine. Parents can get their kids the shot by appointment only.

Dr. Jones-Jobst said the vaccine will help kids be kids again.

“There’s about 28 million kids in that 5 to 11-year-old age group,” Jones-Jobst said. “And at least 9 million kids represented by families that said ‘We’re gonna get it right away as soon as it’s available.’”

The vaccine is recommended for all children in the age group, not only those considered high risk.

The pediatric dose is one-third the size of the standard Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Jones-Jobst said the side effects seen in this age group are standard, and consist of a tender injection site with symptoms like fever, body aches and fatigue.

Just like with the standard dose, kids who receive the pediatric vaccine will get their second dose three week after their initial shot.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.