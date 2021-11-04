Seward County authorities searching for missing inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Seward County are searching for a missing inmate.

The department posted on Facebook, Wednesday, saying they are actively searching for 39-year-old Aariq Allen, who absconded from house arrest near Pleasant Dale.

SCSO states they believe she left her residence sometime between Monday night (November 1st), and Tuesday morning (November 2nd).

“It is unknown what she may be driving or where she is traveling to,” the department said in the post.

Deputies are asking anyone who sees Allen, or knows where she may be, to contact authorities.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.