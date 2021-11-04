Sunshine returns Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pockets of low clouds and fog will once again be possible this morning across Nebraska. Eventually, we will see sunshine with warmer temperatures this afternoon. Friday will be mainly sunny, breezy and warmer. The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Patchy areas of fog and low clouds this morning in the Lincoln area and chilly. Becoming mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts to around 20 mph possible.

Warmer temperatures with more sunshine on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies and cool Thursday night into early Friday morning with low temperatures around 40.

Seasonally cool temperatures for Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Friday. Highs in the lower 60s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Warmer temperatures expected statewide. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures on Saturday (1011 Weather)

Sunday will be a warm day with mostly sunny skies. Cooler temperatures expected next week with a few chances for rain.

Mild weekend expected with cooler temperatures next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.