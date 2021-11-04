Technology helping people experience Sidney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a recent trip west, we discovered how an app and website could bring more visitors to Sidney’s historic downtown.

Marva Ellwanger is with the Sidney Historic Preservation Board. She says the board plays an important role in providing ways for downtown business owners to make improvements. “They can come in, fill out an application, and we will look at it to see if we can help fund some of their requested improvements,” Ellwanger said. “It’s a good way to keep our town looking good, and still keep everything within the historical guidelines.”

Ellwanger is hoping that people will discover the history that can be found in downtown Sidney. A great way to do that, is through a special free app. “This is called travelstorys.com,” Ellwanger said. “This can be found online, but people can also get a mobile app you can put on your phone, or on a tablet. If you are driving down the interstate, and you get to a place that has a connection to the travelstorys app, it will notify you about what you can see in town. Hopefully, this will get people off the interstate, and they can do a virtual walk around downtown to the historic sites. You can even drive to the sites in your car.”

There are 21 buildings in the downtown area of Sidney that have historic value. “Some of those buildings are the oldest buildings in Sidney, and this also includes buildings that were here in the 50s,” Ellwanger said. “Some of the buildings on the tour include Camp Lookout. You have the Fort Sidney Museum, you have the Post Commander’s Home, the Foundry, the fine arts center, the Fox theater, and Christ Episcopal Church, among others.”

If you’d like to try this app, all you have to do is download it. “It is a free app,” Ellwanger said. “You don’t have to pay for anything. You can also go to the travelstorys.com website, and check out the tour from your own home. Again, go to travelstorys.com, and search “Sidney”.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.