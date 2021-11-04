UNL pushes to improve diversity of students and faculty

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is working to push their efforts for more diversity. While numbers show that students of color in each graduating class increased from 1 in 5 in 2012 to 1 in 4 in 2020, UNL still ranks last out of Big Ten schools with its percentage of students of color.

Dr. Nkenge Friday, the Assistant Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives, said that this motivates the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to meet the goals listed in the university’s N2025 Strategic Plan.

“I think it makes us feel as though it’s absolutely something that is a goal that we can meet,” Dr. Friday said. “I don’t think we rest on meeting certain objectives. It kind of pushes us to make sure we want to do more.”

By doing more, the university specifically lists expanding inclusive excellence and diversity as one of the aims in their strategic plan. They set a target goal to increase enrollment of first-time students from underrepresented ethnic or racial groups by 7%.

According to the 2025 strategic plan, one of UNL’s strategies is to create systematic procedures to evaluate and improve the campus climate focused on inclusion, diverse experiences and sense of belonging. To accomplish the strategies, the chancellor appointed leaders at the university to examine policies at the school to address racial equity and racism.

“We’re now looking at our numbers, our faculty, our staff and students, and it has a very concentrated way in how we want to change that in the next five years. That really is showing us exactly in the future where we want Nebraska to be,” said Dr. Friday.

A senior at UNL, Amou Riing, said that she has seen an increase of black first-time students. However, she acknowledged there are more ways on campus to retain students of color.

“Have more events where they push multicultural people to come or black people to come. I feel like that would be a great way,” Riing said.

Last week, the university held their third annual State of Diversity event, which allows them to compare diversity numbers annually. They’re hoping each year it brings them closer to their goals.

“I think that it’s really important for the university here, especially Nebraska, to do a bigger push on people of diversity. I know that Lincoln has a lot of diverse communities around here,” said Anne Walter, another UNL senior.

To see more of the university’s N2025 Strategic Plan and aims for diversity and inclusion, visit here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.