High School Football (Fri, Nov. 5) - NSAA Semifinals Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 11 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.
Friday night’s games included:
Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Ansley-Litchfield: BDS VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Archbishop Bergan: Aquinas Catholic VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Aurora: Scottsbluff VS Aurora
@ Battle Creek: Columbus Scotus VS Battle Creek
@ Bellevue West: Grand Island VS Bellevue West
@ Bennington: Waverly VS Bennington
@ Burwell: Anselmo-Merna VS Burwell
@ Cody-Kilgore: Arthur County VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Columbus Lakeview: Boone Central VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Cross County: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Cross County
@ Dundy County Stratton: Howells-Dodge VS Dundy County Stratton
@ Elkhorn High : Seward VS Elkhorn High
@ Elkhorn South: Gretna VS Elkhorn South
@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Norfolk Catholic VS Hartington Cedar Catholic
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Kenesaw VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Johnson-Brock: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Johnson-Brock
@ McCool Junction: Spalding Academy VS McCool Junction
@ North Platte: Omaha North VS North Platte
@ Omaha Westside: Omaha Burke VS Omaha Westside
@ Ord: Lincoln Lutheran VS Ord
@ Pawnee City: Wallace VS Pawnee City
@ Perkins County: Hitchcock County VS Perkins County
@ Pierce: Ashland-Greenwood VS Pierce
@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Plattsmouth
@ Sandhills/Thedford: Osceola VS Sandhills/Thedford
@ Wahoo: Kearney Catholic VS Wahoo
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Wilber-Clatonia
