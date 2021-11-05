Advertisement

High School Football (Fri, Nov. 5) - NSAA Semifinals Highlights & Scores

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 11 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Friday night’s games included:

Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ansley-Litchfield: BDS VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Archbishop Bergan: Aquinas Catholic VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Aurora: Scottsbluff VS Aurora

@ Battle Creek: Columbus Scotus VS Battle Creek

@ Bellevue West: Grand Island VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Waverly VS Bennington

@ Burwell: Anselmo-Merna VS Burwell

@ Cody-Kilgore: Arthur County VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus Lakeview: Boone Central VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Cross County: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Cross County

@ Dundy County Stratton: Howells-Dodge VS Dundy County Stratton

@ Elkhorn High : Seward VS Elkhorn High

@ Elkhorn South: Gretna VS Elkhorn South

@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Norfolk Catholic VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Kenesaw VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Johnson-Brock: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Johnson-Brock

@ McCool Junction: Spalding Academy VS McCool Junction

@ North Platte: Omaha North VS North Platte

@ Omaha Westside: Omaha Burke VS Omaha Westside

@ Ord: Lincoln Lutheran VS Ord

@ Pawnee City: Wallace VS Pawnee City

@ Perkins County: Hitchcock County VS Perkins County

@ Pierce: Ashland-Greenwood VS Pierce

@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Plattsmouth

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Osceola VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Wahoo: Kearney Catholic VS Wahoo

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Wilber-Clatonia

Local Sports Scores

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reach a Child, Change a Life

Updated: 16 minutes ago
10/11 First at Four

News

Jason Max Ferdinand Singers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
10/11 First at Four

News

Owner reunited with dog in Lincoln from 500 miles away

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
After multiple microchip scans turned up nothing a final try showed the grand Pyrenees named Champ wasn’t just lost he was reported missing by his owner.

News

Nebraska suing to stop President Biden’s vaccine mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska is among 11 states that filed a lawsuit Friday to stop the coronavirus vaccine mandate from President Biden and OSHA.

Latest News

Crime

$1M bond set for students accused of killing Iowa teacher

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A judge set bond at $1 million each for two 16-year-old students charged in the death of a high school Spanish teacher in southeast Iowa.

News

Missing inmate in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An inmate who went missing last month from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln has been arrested.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Sunshine, mild weather into the weekend; cooler weather returns next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mostly sunny and mild into the weekend.

News

Troopers locate meth, marijuana, cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three men after locating methamphetamine, marijuana, and cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Hall County.

Crime

Teen leads State Troopers on wild chase on I-80

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The 16-year-old driver jumped from the moving vehicle onto the pavement of I-80.

News

Two branch libraries to temporarily close in November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln City Libraries Eiseley and Walt branches will be temporarily closed in November for parking lot repairs.