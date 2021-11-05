$1M bond set for students accused of killing Iowa teacher

Advertisement

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KOLN/AP) - A judge set bond at $1 million each for two 16-year-old students charged with killing a high school Spanish teacher in southeast Iowa.

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber.

The Fairfield High School teacher was reported missing on Tuesday, and her remains were found later that day at a park.

Court filings say her body was found under a tarp, and she suffered head trauma.

Graber taught Spanish at the school since 2012.

Court documents indicate the suspects, who are students at Fairfield, do not yet have attorneys.

Miller and Goodale are set to appear in court on Nov. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

