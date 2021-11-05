Breezy and mild for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Variable clouds expected Friday morning along with a chilly south breeze at times. Mostly sunny skies expected Friday afternoon and it will be on the windy side. The weekend is looking mainly dry and it will be mild. It shouldn’t be as breezy on Saturday or Sunday as it will be today.

Partly cloudy skies Friday morning in the Lincoln area and cool. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon, breezy and mild. Highs in the lower 60s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times.

Mostly clear skies Friday night into Saturday morning and cool. Lows around 40 and a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny and warmer on Saturday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Sunday and continued mild with highs in the Lincoln area near 70 degrees.

Partly sunny and a bit cooler on Monday but still above average. High temperatures will cool to more seasonal temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for a few scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

