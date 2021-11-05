Bridge work will begin on southbound US-77 at Van Dorn Street on Nov. 8

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Weather permitting, bridge work will begin Nov. 8 on US-77 at Van Dorn Street, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Kramer Construction will be performing the work. The main driving lane will be closed and traffic will be maintained with a lane closure. Anticipated completion is two weeks.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

