Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend may be one of the last few warmest of the year, and if you’re looking to get outside, here are a few events you can enjoy from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

High School State Volleyball

Forty-eight teams, four days of competition, six champions, which can only mean one thing; high school state volleyball is in Lincoln. The first round of matches begins on Wednesday and the competition will continue through Saturday.

Through Saturday; Adults: $10, Students: $7

More info: HERE

Lincoln Stars

It’s Spirit Night, so make sure you’re dressed in your favorite hat, shirt or jersey! The Sioux Falls Stampede are coming to town and will face off against your Lincoln Stars, who are currently in first place in the Western Conference!

Friday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16

More info: HERE

Prairie Run 1-Mile or 5K

This walk/run will take you along mowed trails through the prairie, up and over rolling hills, along groundwater fed ponds and through the tallgrass prairie. Stick around after the Prairie Run for National Bison Day activities starting at 11am at the school house. Enjoy free hands-on activities, guided exploration, nature games and more!

Saturday 8:30 a.m.; $25 for ages 13+, $12 for ages 12 and under

More info: HERE

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show

The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show is one of the largest reptile and exotic pet shows in the region. This is a safe and family-friendly event geared to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotic pets. So, bring the whole family out for a great day at the reptile show. Come, learn and explore, maybe get a new pet.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tickets start at $8

More info: HERE

2021 Lincoln Veterans Day Parade

Come and join this celebration of our local heroes. Put on by volunteers, the Lincoln Veterans Parade is a celebration and recognition of local heroes who have served our nation and will travel on K Street from 2,st Street to 14th Street. Join the crowd in in thanking our veterans, service members and their families for all they have done.

Sunday 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

