Hometown girl at the helm at the Potter Sundry

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A hometown girl is taking on the task of running the Potter Sundry, and for her, it’s a labor of love.

Earlier this year, Pure Nebraska visited the Potter Sundry, which is known to many as the home of the Tin Roof Sundae. Jody Aure says she was born and raised in Potter, and it was a dream to manage it. “I remember coming down here as a kid, and so when this opportunity came along to run it, I jumped at it,” Jody said.

“You have to make sure you are running the restaurant properly,” Jody said. “But you are upholding the standards of the Tin Roof Sundae. People travel from far and near just to get the sundae. We work hard to keep the ingredients in stock, so when people come here, they can enjoy it.”

Jody’s husband Todd says he has a sundae about once a week. What goes into a Tin Roof Sundae? “You start off with vanilla ice cream, then you put on chocolate syrup,” Todd said. “Then you add chocolate ice cream, marshmallow cream, and top it off with peanuts.” Jody says the sundaes are big. “They are 10 ounces on the large one, and we also have a mini, and a regular size,” Jody said. “It usually takes two or three people to eat the large, but there are those who can do it.”

The Tin Roof Sundae started in Potter. In 1916, the building was the Potter Drug Company. James Thayer’s son was a soda jerk, and in the 1930′s he developed the sundae. Some say the name comes from the tin roof in the sundry that has been restored. The roof is original. The wood casing around the soda fountain is also original. There are other pieces of original woodwork in the building.

Potter doesn’t have a grocery store, so Jody and Todd provide some items that people might need. “It’s 20 miles to a grocery store, so we have some of the necessities for people,” Jody said. Hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Sundays. On Fridays, there are extended hours where dinner is served, and the sundry on Friday is open until 8:30 p.m.

