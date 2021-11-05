Investigators find cocaine, LSD and pills totaling $17,000 in southwest Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, including cocaine, LSD and pills, inside an apartment in southwest Lincoln this week while serving a search warrant.

On Thursday, around 3 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment off SW 27th and W Peach Streets.

LPD said investigators contacted 35-year-old Robert Ramey and 31-year-old Tonya Ellis, the tenants of the apartment.

According to police, during the search, investigators found the following items:

46.7 grams of cocaine

302 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

130 doses of suspected LSD

1 gram of methamphetamine

47 Alprazolam pills

100 Tramadol pills

19 amphetamine pills

472 grams of THC wax

292 grams of marijuana

drug paraphernalia

$3,573 in cash

Police said the total street value of the drugs is $17,000.

Ramey and Ellis were arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance – Schedule 4,5 (pills), two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Schedule 1,2,3 (Marijuana and Wax), possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and possession of money while violating a drug law.

