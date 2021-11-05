Advertisement

Investigators find cocaine, LSD and pills totaling $17,000 in southwest Lincoln apartment

Robert Ramey, 35, and Tonya Ellis, 31
Robert Ramey, 35, and Tonya Ellis, 31(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, including cocaine, LSD and pills, inside an apartment in southwest Lincoln this week while serving a search warrant.

On Thursday, around 3 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment off SW 27th and W Peach Streets.

LPD said investigators contacted 35-year-old Robert Ramey and 31-year-old Tonya Ellis, the tenants of the apartment.

According to police, during the search, investigators found the following items:

  • 46.7 grams of cocaine
  • 302 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 130 doses of suspected LSD
  • 1 gram of methamphetamine
  • 47 Alprazolam pills
  • 100 Tramadol pills
  • 19 amphetamine pills
  • 472 grams of THC wax
  • 292 grams of marijuana
  • drug paraphernalia
  • $3,573 in cash

Police said the total street value of the drugs is $17,000.

Ramey and Ellis were arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance – Schedule 4,5 (pills), two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Schedule 1,2,3 (Marijuana and Wax), possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Nicholas Birchard
LPD: Sex offender arrested outside of north Lincoln motel
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska AG examining legality of OSHA’s vaccine mandate as governors vow to fight it
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Michael Fitzgerald
Missing inmate returned to NDCS
“We couldn’t do this without the help of the community,” Public Gardens Volunteer Coordinator,...
Volunteers needed to help prepare Sunken Gardens for winter
Lincoln Parks and Recreation asking for volunteers to help prepare Sunken Gardens for winter