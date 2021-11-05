Missing inmate in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate who went missing last month from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln has been arrested. Austin Risor is currently being held at the Lancaster County jail. He was taken into custody the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Risor failed to return to CCC-L following his work assignment on Oct. 28, 2021. His sentence started on September 16, 2016. He was sentenced to 10 to 11 years for numerous charges out of Madison County including drug offenses, motor vehicle violations, theft, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and public indecency. Risor has a tentative release date of February 25, 2022.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.