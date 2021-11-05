NE Attorney General shares report on clergy sexual abuse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 60 Catholic church officials in Nebraska, most of them priests, have been linked to sexual abuse cases involving more than 250 victims.

Attorney General Doug Peterson shared his report during a press conference on Thursday after a three-year investigation.

A majority of the victims in the cases, which date back decades, were kids at the time of their abuse.

The investigation started in 2018 when the Nebraska Department of Justice asked people who have suffered from sexual abuse from a clergy member, or other authority figure, to come forward, regardless of when the abuse happened.

The report said 258 victims came forward during the investigation; 97 from the Lincoln Diocese, 158 from Omaha and three from Grand Island.

236 are male and 22 are female.

One of the victims attended the press conference Thursday.

Stacy, who didn’t feel comfortable giving her last name, said the numbers in the report didn’t surprise her, as many victims were kept quiet or their reports were swept under the rug.

“My voice wasn’t heard at all back when it happened, so it’s time,” Stacy said.

Peterson said in the report there was one person in particular who stands out in Lincoln, Monsignor Leonard Kalin, who died in 2008.

“Within the Lincoln Dioscese, Monsignor Kalin... at the Newman Center at the University of Nebraska, he acknowledged within some of the report information we had over 50 victims,” Peterson said. “And those would have been often times freshmen, sophomores, University of Nebraska students who were associated with the ministries at the Newman Center.”

Of the 258 victims who came forward, Peterson said only once case could be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations. But, that case will not move forward because Peterson said the victim does not want to go through the prosecution process.

Peterson said the cases of sexual abuse and misconduct in the report date back over 70 years.

“The Dallas Charter seems to have made a difference,” Peterson said. “We know that there’s victims outside of the report we have and that the harm to these victims is indescribable.”

The Dallas Charter required all diocese organization to take steps to protect children from sexual abuse. It was passed in 2002 after an investigation by the Boston Globe uncovered dozen of abuse cases in the Catholic Church.

Peterson said he is frustrated he cannot bring justice to the perpetrators, but he hopes this reports brings closure to victims.

“Our hope is that somehow this report will allow all victims to know that at least their voices have been heard,” Peterson said.

