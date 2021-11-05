Owner reunited with dog in Lincoln from 500 miles away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Having a lost pet is many owners’ worst nightmare.

Friday morning a dog and his owner were reunited in Lincoln after they ended up 500 miles apart.

After multiple microchip scans turned up nothing a final try showed the Great Pyrenees named Champ wasn’t just lost he was reported missing by his owner.

Friday was the first time Champ had seen his dad, Dale Spory, in over a month. He drove over 500 miles from his Kansas home to get him.

“Champ come up missing for maybe three weeks,” Dale said. “I had friends and social media and different avenues that looked hard for Champ and we couldn’t find anywhere, where he was.”

Champ was brought to Dolly’s Legacy in Lincoln from a shelter he ended up in, in Kansas. Every scan of his microchip showed an unregistered animal.

“The shelter in Kansas actually scanned him and he had a microchip and they put it in a website and it came up as unregistered,” said Dolly’s Legacy Director Kerri Kelly. “I tried two websites and it still said unregistered. Here at Vintage Heights for a vet visit tried another website. On the fourth website, we finally found out that it is a registered chip and he was missing and his owner had been looking for over a month.”

After that scan, Kerri got in contact with Dale for a reunion on Friday morning. He also drove up another dog that came from the same shelter Champ came from in Kansas.

“So we picked out another dog and he drove him up to Lincoln yesterday,” Kerri said. “So in the process, we were able to save two lives.”

Dale said he’s feeling very thankful for all the work that Dolly’s did for Champ and while the treatment was good he’s hoping Champ never finds his way to the cornhusker state without him again.

“We’re just really excited to be reunited and back together,” Dale said.

Dolly’s said that Champs’ story is a great reminder for pet owners not only to chip their animals but also to update that information on a timely basis.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.