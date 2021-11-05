Sun starts, Huskers sweep Illinois

The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team got back on track Thursday night, sweeping No. 25 Illinois 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-21) at Huff Hall. With the road victory, the Huskers improve to 17-5 (11-2 Big Ten) while stopping UI’s four-match win streak and drop them to 16-8 (8-5).

Madi Kubik and Lexi Sun finished with an identical 11 kills to lead Nebraska offensively. Sun returned to the starting lineup for one of her best performances of the season, hitting .303 with just one attack error while adding four digs and two blocks. Kubik hit at a .250 clip and chipped in eight digs.

With her first assist of the night, Nicklin Hames set Nebraska’s rally-scoring era record for career assists and now sits at 4,160, which passed Kelly Hunter’s 4,125 from 2013-17. Hames also ranks second all-time behind Fiona Nepo (4,824 from 1995-98). The senior collected her 15th double-double of the season -- and seventh straight -- on 35 assists and 10 digs with three blocks.

Lauren Stivrins chipped in seven kills, a team-high four blocks and two service aces. Kayla Caffey also had eight kills and a block.

Defensively, Keonilei Akana had a team-leading 15 digs and Lexi Rodriguez tallied 14 more.

As a team, Nebraska had the advantage in attack percentage (.206 to .182), kills (42-39), assists (42-34), aces (6-2) and digs (66-56). The Illini outblocked NU 7-6.

Illinois was led by a match-high 12 kills from Raina Terry. Megan Cooney had nine kills with 11 digs, and Taylor Kuper registered a match-high 18 digs.

