Advertisement

Teen leads State Troopers on wild chase on I-80

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit on I-80 near Aurora.

According to NSP, at approximately 9:55 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding and driving with expired license plates on I-80 near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 332, but the driver accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

NSP said the vehicle fled eastbound with speeds reaching 130 miles per hour. The Cadillac also passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder. The Cadillac then exited I-80 at mile marker 342. The vehicle drove southbound before turning around in a field and returning to I-80. It entered I-80 eastbound, drove through the median and continued fleeing westbound on I-80. NSP said near mile marker 339, the vehicle slowed down and the driver jumped from the moving vehicle onto the pavement of I-80.

The driver fled on foot across I-80 and into a field before being apprehended quickly by another trooper. A passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. During the pursuit, the trooper observed two items being thrown from the vehicle. Those items, a handgun and a methamphetamine pipe, were recovered by other troopers. The handgun was discovered to be stolen.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, failure to obey a lawful order, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and several other charges. The passenger, Alexander Esquitin, 33, of Grand Island, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and other charges.

Esquitin was lodged in Hamilton County Jail. The 16-year-old minor was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Nicholas Birchard
LPD: Sex offender arrested outside of north Lincoln motel
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska AG examining legality of OSHA’s vaccine mandate as governors vow to fight it
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Michael Fitzgerald
Missing inmate returned to NDCS
Robert Ramey, 35, and Tonya Ellis, 31
Investigators find cocaine, LSD and pills totaling $17,000 in southwest Lincoln apartment
“We couldn’t do this without the help of the community,” Public Gardens Volunteer Coordinator,...
Volunteers needed to help prepare Sunken Gardens for winter