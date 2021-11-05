Advertisement

Troopers locate meth, marijuana, cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three men after locating methamphetamine, marijuana, and cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Hall County.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Audi Q7 for speeding at mile marker 315, near Grand Island. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper could see marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located more than eight pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana, and ten ounces of cocaine.

The driver, Esteban Huerta Rocha, 41, and passengers of Jose Ek Poot, 48, and Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 28, all of San Francisco, California, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three were lodged in Hall County Jail.

