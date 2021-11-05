Two branch libraries to temporarily close in November

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln City Libraries Eiseley and Walt branches will be temporarily closed in November for parking lot repairs. The closure schedules are as follows, weather permitting:

November 8 through 11 – Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior Street

November 15 through 17 – Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th Street

Residents are asked not to use the parking lots or return materials in book drops during the closures. All items checked out from Eiseley and Walt branches will have due dates extended. Residents are reminded that borrowed materials may be returned to any Lincoln City Libraries branch. Items being held for pickup at the Eiseley and Walt branches will not be available until the libraries reopen.

Electronic access to information resources, audio and eBook downloads will continue to be available from the library website at lincolnlibraries.org. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.