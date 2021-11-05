Advertisement

Volunteers needed to help prepare Sunken Gardens for winter

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - National Geographic deemed the Sunken Gardens one of the 300 best gardens to visit in the United States and Canada, but it’s a group effort transforming the garden into the one everyone in Lincoln can enjoy throughout the spring and summer.

The process starts with Lincoln Parks and Recreation clearing out more than 35,0000 annuals from the garden. After removing the flowers and plants, hundreds of feet of compost is used to restructure the bed and it’s all done by the hands of volunteers that hand spade the soil.

“We couldn’t do this without the help of the community,” Public Gardens Volunteer Coordinator, Zac Halley said, “Turning all the soil by hand would take us weeks, if not a month with our crew. It just gets all the soil prepared for next season so all the plants are ready to go in.”

For the past two years, Lincoln Parks and Recreation has cancelled the event because of weather and COVID-19, but they are anticipating a good turnout with nice weather.

“It’s really unique to have a garden like this, especially a completely public garden, most gardens like this you go out and you’re paying money to see it,” Halley said, “This is a completely free public garden with 35,000 plus annuals to plant each year and we couldn’t do this without the help of the community.”

Anyone who plans on volunteering is asked to wear gardening clothes, bring gloves and a shovel if you can.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation said they’re going to get the process started at 8:30 a.m. on November 6. They’re asking for as much help as they can get. Registration isn’t required, you just need to come with your gloves and shovel and you’ll be ready to help.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Nicholas Birchard
LPD: Sex offender arrested outside of north Lincoln motel
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska AG examining legality of OSHA’s vaccine mandate as governors vow to fight it

Latest News

Lincoln Parks and Recreation asking for volunteers to help prepare Sunken Gardens for winter
Featured Pet - Ted
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Ted
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Zoo Lights at the Lincoln Children's Zoo
Zoo Lights preparations underway at the Lincoln Children's Zoo