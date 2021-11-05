Volunteers needed to help prepare Sunken Gardens for winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - National Geographic deemed the Sunken Gardens one of the 300 best gardens to visit in the United States and Canada, but it’s a group effort transforming the garden into the one everyone in Lincoln can enjoy throughout the spring and summer.

The process starts with Lincoln Parks and Recreation clearing out more than 35,0000 annuals from the garden. After removing the flowers and plants, hundreds of feet of compost is used to restructure the bed and it’s all done by the hands of volunteers that hand spade the soil.

“We couldn’t do this without the help of the community,” Public Gardens Volunteer Coordinator, Zac Halley said, “Turning all the soil by hand would take us weeks, if not a month with our crew. It just gets all the soil prepared for next season so all the plants are ready to go in.”

For the past two years, Lincoln Parks and Recreation has cancelled the event because of weather and COVID-19, but they are anticipating a good turnout with nice weather.

“It’s really unique to have a garden like this, especially a completely public garden, most gardens like this you go out and you’re paying money to see it,” Halley said, “This is a completely free public garden with 35,000 plus annuals to plant each year and we couldn’t do this without the help of the community.”

Anyone who plans on volunteering is asked to wear gardening clothes, bring gloves and a shovel if you can.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation said they’re going to get the process started at 8:30 a.m. on November 6. They’re asking for as much help as they can get. Registration isn’t required, you just need to come with your gloves and shovel and you’ll be ready to help.

