Weekend Forecast: Sunshine, mild weather into the weekend; cooler weather returns next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a chilly start to November, the first weekend of the month will offer us some pretty nice weather. If you’re looking to get outside - whether it be for the Husker game on Saturday, or whether it’s to rake the yard - the weather should cooperate nicely on both Saturday and Sunday.

Into Friday evening, skies are expected to remain mainly clear across the state with cool and comfortable weather. Any Friday night plans won’t be impacted by the weather, so long as you keep a sweatshirt or jacket handy if you’re going out. Into Saturday, we’re expecting a few cloud throughout the day. Skies across eastern Nebraska should be mostly to partly sunny through the morning, with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon and Saturday evening. Skies generally remain mostly sunny into the day on Sunday as well. Dry weather is expected for the entire state through the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday. (KOLN)

The Huskers host Ohio State with an 11 AM kickoff on Saturday and while it looks to be a bit chilly for early morning tailgaters, it should another beautiful day for a football game. Look for a kickoff temperature in the low 50s at 11 AM, but with temperatures quickly warming into the 60s throughout the game with mostly sunny skies and a light southwest breeze that should pick up by the second half and towards the end of the game.

The weather will be about as nice as we could ask for in early November for the Huskers and Buckeyes on Saturday. (KOLN)

As already mentioned, mild weather is expected into the upcoming weekend. That goes for both our afternoon highs and our morning lows. Look for lows ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s in Saturday morning across the state.

Look for above average low temperatures into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

By Saturday afternoon, we should have temperatures reaching into the upper 60s to mid 70s across the state. The warmest temperatures should stay across the western half of the state.

Look for highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s on Saturday. (KOLN)

Temperatures stay on the warm side of normal into Sunday morning with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s to start Sunday.

Sunday morning lows are expected to range from the mid 30s to mid 40s. (KOLN)

Again, by Sunday afternoon temperatures should climb well above average for early November with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s across the state.

Afternoon temperatures remain well above average on Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s again. (KOLN)

A cold front looks to sweep through the state as we head towards Sunday night. While it will be a dry frontal passage with no moisture expected, it will usher in more seasonal weather for much of the week next week with temperatures behind the front falling into the 50s to low 60s on Monday before temperature settle into the 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before another front arrives and sends temperatures even lower by late next week. Chances for rain look to hold off until late Tuesday and into Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system looks to track across the Dakotas, bringing rain, cooler weather, and wind to the forecast by late next week.

Mild weather is expected through this weekend with temperatures trending cooler through the week next week. (KOLN)

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time will end this weekend as well. Make sure to turn the clocks back an hour on Saturday night before you go to bed. We’ll wake up on Sunday with a sunrise time in Lincoln and shortly after 7 AM with a sunset time on Sunday evening at around 5:15. This is also an excellent time of the year to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and to change the air filters in your house!

Turn the clocks back an hour on Saturday night before you go to bed. Daylight saving time will end at 2 AM on Sunday, giving us an extra hour of sleep! (KOLN)

