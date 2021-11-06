Lincoln to honor veterans with virtual ceremony and walk on Nov. 11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln will honor veterans with a virtual ceremony and Veterans Walk of Recognition on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

The Veterans Day Ceremony normally held at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park will be prerecorded and aired on Nov. 11. Due to the pandemic, this is not a public event. The ceremony will air at noon and 6 p.m. on November 11 on LNKTV, the City government access channel. LNKTV is available on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channels 1005 and 1010. The ceremony will also be available on demand at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. In addition, LNKTV apps are available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The broadcast will also be shared on the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The program will include remarks by Army Brigadier General Kevin Lyons, who serves as the Assistant Adjutant General-Army for the Nebraska Army National Guard. Presentation of the Colors will be conducted the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard Color Guard. Laura Keller and Lynn Hartzell will be the featured musicians. Kirstie Engel, a Spiritual Leader with First United Methodist Church, will deliver the invocation and benediction.

The 23rd annual Veterans Walk of Recognition is also planned for Nov. 11. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park. Flags will also be placed in the garden to commemorate Veterans Day. The Veterans Memorial Garden is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., including Veterans Day.

For information about the Veterans Memorial Garden, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: Veterans Garden). For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.