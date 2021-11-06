Lincoln man reunites with one of his life savers one year later

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One year ago a Lincoln man became unconscious behind the wheel in an Amigos drive thru. The quick thinking of six people saved his life.

Friday, Austin Cosgrove was able to reunite with one of the good Samaritans who helped keep him alive at a meet-and-greet hosted by the Lincoln Fire Department.

One year ago, Mohammed Al-Hussein was in line behind Cosgrove at a Lincoln Amigo’s. Al-Hussein noticed Cosgrove make a signal to try and communicate he wasn’t okay.

“It looked like he was in pain and I just hopped out of the car and kinda just reacted,” Al-Hussein said. “Anyone in my situation probably would’ve done the same thing.”

An Amigo’s employee noticed Cosgrove was unconscious at the drive-thru window and alerted the manager. The manager went to Cosgrove’s car, and verified he did not have a pulse. Al-Hussein and the manager pulled Cosgrove from his car, where Al-Hussein immediately began CPR.

A year later, Cosgrove and Al-Hussein were able to meet for the first time.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling but it’s rewarding,” Cosgrove said. " I finally get to put a face to the people and say how much I appreciate what they did.”

LFR Public Information Officer Nancy Crist said what Al-Hussein and the five other good Samaritans did, kept Cosgrove alive.

“To me it’s just such a true story of humanity and what people here in Lincoln, Nebraska do,” Crist said.

