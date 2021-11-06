Advertisement

Lincoln man reunites with one of his life savers one year later

By Samantha Bernt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One year ago a Lincoln man became unconscious behind the wheel in an Amigos drive thru. The quick thinking of six people saved his life.

Friday, Austin Cosgrove was able to reunite with one of the good Samaritans who helped keep him alive at a meet-and-greet hosted by the Lincoln Fire Department.

One year ago, Mohammed Al-Hussein was in line behind Cosgrove at a Lincoln Amigo’s. Al-Hussein noticed Cosgrove make a signal to try and communicate he wasn’t okay.

“It looked like he was in pain and I just hopped out of the car and kinda just reacted,” Al-Hussein said. “Anyone in my situation probably would’ve done the same thing.”

An Amigo’s employee noticed Cosgrove was unconscious at the drive-thru window and alerted the manager. The manager went to Cosgrove’s car, and verified he did not have a pulse. Al-Hussein and the manager pulled Cosgrove from his car, where Al-Hussein immediately began CPR.

A year later, Cosgrove and Al-Hussein were able to meet for the first time.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling but it’s rewarding,” Cosgrove said. " I finally get to put a face to the people and say how much I appreciate what they did.”

LFR Public Information Officer Nancy Crist said what Al-Hussein and the five other good Samaritans did, kept Cosgrove alive.

“To me it’s just such a true story of humanity and what people here in Lincoln, Nebraska do,” Crist said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Robert Ramey, 35, and Tonya Ellis, 31
Investigators find cocaine, LSD and pills totaling $17,000 in southwest Lincoln apartment
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Teen leads State Troopers on wild chase on I-80
Nicholas Birchard
LPD: Sex offender arrested outside of north Lincoln motel

Latest News

Nebraska faces off against Ohio State
Man reunites with life saver one year later
Man reunited with life saver
10/11's Bayley Bischof shoots firearms with the FBI Swat Team during the citizens academy.
10/11 News goes behind the scenes at the FBI Omaha Field Office
Inside the Omaha FBI
Behind the scenes with the Omaha FBI Citizens Academy