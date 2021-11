NSAA State Finals; Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Sat, Nov. 6)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday marked Day 4 of the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The action featured Classes A, B, C1, C2, D1 and D2 with semifinal matches.

Class A

Papillion-LaVista South vs Millard West

Class B

Norris vs Skutt Catholic

Class C1

Lincoln Lutheran vs Kearney Catholic

Class C2

Oakland-Craig vs Sutton

Class D1

Howells-Dodge 3, Archbishop Bergan 1

Class D2

Sacred Heart vs. St. Francis

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.