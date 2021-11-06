Streets to temporarily close Sunday for veterans parade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Portions of several streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 7 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The third annual parade begins with opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th Streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.

The parade will air live on LNKTV, the City government access channel. LNKTV is available on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channels 1005 and 1010. The parade will also be streamed at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. In addition, LNKTV apps are available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m., with no vehicle access to adjacent properties:

S. 14th Street, “H” to “K” streets

S. 16th Street, “H” to “L” streets

S. 17th Street, “J” to “L” streets

S. 18th Street from “J” to “L” streets

S. 20th Street from “J” to “L” streets

S. 21st Street, “J” to “L” streets

Goodhue Boulevard from “H” to “G” streets

“H” Street from 14th to 16th streets

“K” Street, S. 13th to 21st streets

S. Antelope Valley Parkway from “K” to “L” streets

The public is advised to arrive early and to park at one of the nearby parking garages. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet parking lot at 21st and “K” Streets, and the City parking lot bounded by “K” Street, Rosa Parks Way, Ninth and 10th Streets.

Parade entries include the American Legion, VFW, Lincoln Air Force JROTC, AARP, Veterans Memorial Garden, The Roughriders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cornhusker Ford Model A Club, Blue Star Mothers, Veterans Administration, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and marching bands from Lincoln High, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast, and Pius X high schools.

