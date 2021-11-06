Sunday Forecast: More mild weather to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a beautiful start to the weekend with highs ranging from the upper 60s to upper 70s across the state, we’ll do it all again on Sunday. The big difference though will be our earlier sunrise and earlier sunset as daylight saving time will end at 2 AM on Sunday. This is another friendly reminder to set those clocks back tonight before you go to bed. Sunset time in Lincoln on Saturday is at 6:17 PM, sunset time on Sunday will be at 5:16 PM.

Some mid and high level cloud cover is expected to filter through the area tonight and into Sunday morning. With the blanket of high clouds and a southerly breeze, we should see fairly mild overnight lows tonight. Sunday should start with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area, but we should quickly clear out the clouds with skies becoming sunny to mostly sunny by Sunday afternoon. Dry weather is expected to round out the first weekend of November.

As mentioned, thanks to the clouds and a southerly breeze, overnight lows should stay well above average tonight. In Lincoln, our normal low temperature into Sunday morning is 31° - and we’ll be almost 20° above that. Look for lows to drop to the mid 30s to upper 40s across 10/11 Country.

With the mild start, plenty of sunshine, and a bit of south breeze, we should see temperatures right back into the upper 60s to upper 70s across the state by Sunday afternoon. It will be another day where any and all outdoor activities will be possible. South winds may be a bit breezier for eastern Nebraska into western Iowa where we could see south winds at 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Towards Sunday night, a cold front will begin to push across the state with that weak front pushing through Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska by noon on Monday. Behind the front, temperatures will be dropping into the 50s and 60s across the state. In Lincoln, we’ll still see above average temperatures by Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures dip to the upper 50s into Tuesday and Wednesday, where we’ll also see some small chances for light rain. Another front will usher in some cooler air towards late next week with highs in the low 50s on Thursday and then into the mid and upper 40s by next Friday and Saturday.

