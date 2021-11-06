Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Robert Ramey, 35, and Tonya Ellis, 31
Investigators find cocaine, LSD and pills totaling $17,000 in southwest Lincoln apartment
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Teen leads State Troopers on wild chase on I-80
Nicholas Birchard
LPD: Sex offender arrested outside of north Lincoln motel

Latest News

Austin Cosgrove and Mohammed Al-Hussein reunite a year after Cosgrove went into cardiac arrest...
Lincoln man reunites with one of his life savers one year later
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19
Nebraska faces off against Ohio State