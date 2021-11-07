LLCHD hosts first vaccine clinic for five-11 year olds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After more than a year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Lincoln’s most vulnerable populations is able to get an extra layer of protection.

The pediatric vaccine for kids ages five-11 was approved earlier this week, and Lincoln already hit the ground running to get kids closer to being kids again.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department held it’s first vaccine clinic for the age group on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Health Director Pat Lopez said over 1,600 kids were registered to get the vaccine.

Lopez said she’s excited for the younger age groups to get vaccinated to protect their health, and the health of their loved ones.

Lincoln pediatrician Kim White brought her five-year-old daughter to get her first dose of the vaccine.

“Today I am thrilled to say we have a way to keep our kids healthy, and that’s with the covid-19 vaccine two-dose series,” White said. “And it has been studied very well. There’s been a clinical trial involving over 3,000 kids that got the vaccine.”

Dr. White said the vaccine is over 90% effective with minimal side effects.

“The risk to COVID-19 is high and much higher than COVID-19 vaccination,” White said. “So at the end of the day, the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to keep our kids healthy.”

Eva Ayala, a vaccine outreach coordinator for El Centro de las Americas. brought her 10 and seven-year-old to get their vaccine.

“It gives me a sense of relief,” Ayala said. “Why? Because my 10 and seven-year-old are the youngest of our five children in the household, and they were the last ones to be vaccinated.”

Last December, COVID took over Ayala’s home. Now, she wants to take every precaution to keep her family safe and asked others to do the same.

“This is just another way for us to get back to normalcy and have the children be children again,” Ayala said.

