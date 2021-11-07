Monday Forecast: Cooler weather to start the new work week, rain and maybe some snow lingering later this week?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an absolute stunner of a weekend across the state, cooler weather is expected to settle into the area as we head into our Monday behind a weak cold front. Highlighting the forecast this week will be a pretty good chance for some rain on Wednesday with the chance for some light snow across the state from Thursday night into Friday.

Into Sunday evening, skies are expected to remain mainly clear across the state. As a front settles through the state overnight tonight, we should see cloud cover increase as we head towards Monday morning. More cloud cover is expected through the day on Monday to along with our cooler temperatures. While we should see partly cloudy skies through the day, we should remain dry to start the week. Clouds will thicken and become mostly cloudy as we head towards Monday night and into the day on Tuesday.

Mostly clear skies overnight should give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies into the day the on Monday. (KOLN)

Mostly cloudy skies with fairly seasonal temperatures are expected for Tuesday. Skies should try and clear out by Tuesday afternoon, but clouds quickly return towards Tuesday night as our next weather maker begins to move into the area. As a strong low pressure system wraps up and moves across the Dakotas, we should see a steady stream of moisture pulled north into the state, leading to widespread showers and perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder or two across eastern Nebraska.

Widespread showers with some isolated thunderstorms will be possible into the day on Wednesday for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Rain is expected to push out of the area by Wednesday night with generally dry weather on Thursday as most of the state will be in the “dry slot” of the storm system. Thursday night into Friday though will hold the potential for some additional showers across the state as wrap around moisture from this strong system could be pulled into the area. Longer range models still have some differences that need to be worked out, but both do have some light snow across the central plains with the European model bringing some of that light snow into parts of Nebraska into Friday morning. This potential light snow is still several days away and much can still change between now and then - so you’ll want to make sure you check back through the week for more details!

Long range models hint at the possibility of some snow being possible Thursday night into Friday across parts of the state. (KOLN)

Total precipitation amounts with this system won’t be like our last couple rains when eastern Nebraska saw several inches of rain - but some decent moisture will be possible across the eastern third of the state where anywhere between 0.25″ to 0.75″ of precipitation will be possible.

Most of the moisture this week should fall across the eastern half of the state with anywhere from 0.10" to 0.75" possible. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned, look for low temperatures into Monday morning to generally stay a few degrees above average with lows ranging from the low 30s to low 40s.

Look for morning lows on Monday to range from the low 30s to low 40s. (KOLN)

Afternoon highs on Monday will be anywhere from 10° to 30° cooler across the state with temperatures settling into the low 50s to low 60s across the state. For most of us, these temperatures will be close to if not a few degrees above average for early November - though quite a bit cooler than we had this weekend.

Look for cooler temperatures on Monday with highs in the low 50s to low 60s for most of the state. (KOLN)

The extended forecast shows temperatures generally cooling through the upcoming week with highs in the low 60s Monday, mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, into the low 50s Thursday, with 40s for Friday and Saturday. Gusty winds are expected to impact the state on Thursday and Friday with gusts up to 30 to 40 MPH out of the north and northwest on the back-end of that strong low pressure system. Our best chance for moisture will come on Wednesday with that small chance for perhaps some rain and snow Thursday night into Friday.

More seasonal temperatures are expected to start the week with some chilly weather expected by late this week into next weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.