Portion of South 70th Street to temporarily close Nov. 8

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -South 70th Street between Travis Drive and Bridle Lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, for railroad crossing repairs. The recommended detour is Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road.

Digital signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures. Motorists are encouraged to use the recommended detour or seek an alternate route and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates and times are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information about this project, contact Roger Figard, Railroad Transportation Safety District at 402-525-5620 or rfigard@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

