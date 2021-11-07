Advertisement

Portion of South 70th Street to temporarily close Nov. 8

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -South 70th Street between Travis Drive and Bridle Lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, for railroad crossing repairs. The recommended detour is Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road.

Digital signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures. Motorists are encouraged to use the recommended detour or seek an alternate route and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates and times are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information about this project, contact Roger Figard, Railroad Transportation Safety District at 402-525-5620 or rfigard@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Ohio State defeats Nebraska, 26-17
High School Football (Fri, Nov. 5) - NSAA Semifinals Highlights & Scores
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
$1M bond set for students accused of killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

Kids in the 5-11 age range get vaccinated at Lincoln High
Lincoln children start getting vaccinated
One of Lincoln's most vulnerable populations is now able to get the shot on the heels of the...
LLCHD hosts first vaccine clinic for five-11 year olds
Temperatures stay well above average on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
Sunday Forecast: More mild weather to finish the weekend
Streets to temporarily close Sunday for veterans parade