Ashland Fire and Rescue responds to reported water rescue; good Samaritans assist in incident

CLEAR CREEK, Neb. (KOLN) - Ashland Fire and Rescue responded to a reported water rescue incident at Memphis Lake on Monday.

According to officials, the kayaker was able to self extricate and get to an island prior to AFR’s arrival. A group of bystanders were able to utilize their boat and bring the kayaker back to shore.

Yutan Fire also traveled to the incident to assist.

