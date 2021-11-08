Advertisement

Ashland Fire and Rescue responds to reported water rescue; good Samaritans assist in incident

Ashland Fire and Rescue responded to a reported water rescue incident at Memphis Lake on Monday.
Ashland Fire and Rescue responded to a reported water rescue incident at Memphis Lake on Monday.(Ashland Fire and Rescue)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR CREEK, Neb. (KOLN) - Ashland Fire and Rescue responded to a reported water rescue incident at Memphis Lake on Monday.

According to officials, the kayaker was able to self extricate and get to an island prior to AFR’s arrival. A group of bystanders were able to utilize their boat and bring the kayaker back to shore.

Yutan Fire also traveled to the incident to assist.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP candidate’s businesses got $7.8M in pandemic loans
Portion of South 70th Street to temporarily close Nov. 8
Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
Class C1 Championship Lincoln Lutheran vs Kearney Catholic
NSAA State Finals; Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Sat, Nov. 6)
Streets to temporarily close Sunday for veterans parade

Latest News

LPD responds to pizza delivery robbery in north Lincoln
Nebraska's hospital capacity dashboard
As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, Nebraska returning to daily data updates
Cooling trend begins today.
Cooling trend begins today
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts updates pending legal actions on federal vaccine policy