LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a mild above average weekend, a cooling trend begins today. Temperatures will return back to and below average during the work week. There are several chances of precipitation this week.

A cold front moved through the area this morning leading to our cooler temperatures. It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy today with north-northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. Highs should be in the low 50s to low 60s for much of the area.

Cooling trend begins today. (KOLN)

An upper level disturbance looks to move through the area tonight into Tuesday so it will remain partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a 20% chance of drizzle or light rain showers. It looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

High temperatures look to be at or just above average Tuesday. (KOLN)

An upper level trough should move into the region Wednesday with a low likely to develop as well. This will lead to a good chance of rain. There could be some isolated thunderstorms in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. As the storms system moves to the east, colder air will move into the region. There may be some rain and snow showers late Thursday into Friday. Thursday should be colder and breezy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Friday will likely not be pleasant with highs in the 30s and 40s with breezy, maybe even windy conditions.

Cooling trend expected through the work week. Best chance of precipitation looks to be Wednesday. (KOLN)

