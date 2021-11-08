Election Day board workers needed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner is looking for Election Day Poll Workers for the 2022-2023 Election Cycle.

Every two years Election Commissioner Dave Shively seeks over 1,100 Election Day board workers for 198 precincts in Lancaster County.

Board workers must be a Lancaster County registered voter and able to work on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. until shortly after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. Physical requirements include good eyesight, good hearing, and the ability to sit for an extended period of time.

Shively’s office is in the process of appointing permanent Election Day board workers for the 2022-2023 election cycle.

Shively indicated that Election Day board workers enjoy the same civil leave protection as those who serve on jury duty.

“Employers must allow an employee the time off to serve as a poll worker without threat of or loss of personal or holiday pay, sick leave, overtime pay, or any other form of penalty for absence when serving as an election poll worker,” Shively said.

The Election Commission Office will provide board worker training classes prior to each state-wide election. Board workers receive minimum wage for the thirteen-plus hours they work on Election Day plus a stipend for attending a training session.

Anyone interested in serving as an Election Day board worker should contact the Lancaster County Election Commission at 402 441-7311 or stop by the Election Commission Office at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, NE 68503.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.