Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit. He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.

