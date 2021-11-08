LFR gives recommendations on avoiding fires this winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gaining an hour of sleep is more than likely what comes to mind for most of us when daylight saving ends, but Lincoln Fire & Rescue says it’s also a reminder to check your smoke alarms.

Fire Captain for Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Nancy Crist, said the time change is a good time to check smoke alarms, as well as carbon monoxide detectors. She says most alarms and detectors run off of long term batteries now, so making sure they still work and testing them twice a year is ultimately what can save lives.

“If they have a lithium long-term battery, look at the back of the detector and if it’s over 10 years old you need to replace it,” Crist said. There are people that still use the smoke detectors and CO detectors with the nine volt battery, we do recommend you change in the spring and fall.”

Crist also recommends having safety plans in place and talking to your family about evacuation routes in case of fire.

According to LFR, one half of the fires they sees are actually in the winter time in the months of December, January and February.

They say most of the fires during these winter months are caused by a heating source. They recommend keeping fireplace stacks clean, cleaning wood burning stoves and being sure space heaters are plugged into the wall and not an extension cord. It’s also important to be aware of how to use generators correctly.

“If you use generators, it should never be brought indoors or used in a garage area,” Crist said. “If they are used in garage area they need to be appropriately vented out to the outside. “Using any kind of heat source indoors creates CO, and CO is that deadly gas that can kill you without even realizing it’s in the home.”

Now is also the time a lot of us are thinking about putting up holiday lights.

Crist said to be sure that the lights are rated for indoor or outdoor, and if you’re going to put lights on a live tree make sure that tree is being watered consistently.

