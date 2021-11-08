Advertisement

Lincoln Police arrest drunk driver in south Lincoln

60-year-old Rosanne Barrett(LPD)
Nov. 8, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to S 27th and Calvert Streets on an injury accident on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers learned that a grey 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander had been northbound on S 27th Street when it crossed over the lane into oncoming traffic. The front of the Outlander collided with the front of a white 2015 Ford F250 that had been southbound on S 17th Street in the turn lane for Calvert Street.

The driver of the Outlander, 60-year-old Rosanne Barrett, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. A seven-year-old passenger in her vehicle, suffered significant facial injuries due to the accident and was transported to a local area hospital by ambulance.

Barrett was found to have a blood alcohol level of .115. Barret was arrested for felony DUI – Serious Bodily Injury, felony Child Abuse, and Willful Reckless Driving.

