Lincoln Police arrest man in connection to forgeries

29-year-old Brandon Gray
29-year-old Brandon Gray
Published: Nov. 8, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police arrested a man in connection to several forgeries on Sunday.

Between July 19 and Aug. 6, 2021, police investigated seven cases where counterfeit $100 bills were passed at various grocery stores including HyVee, Russ’s Market, SuperSaver, and A Street Market. In each instance, a man made a purchase for around $20 worth of merchandise using a $100 bill and left with the change. The bills were later found to be counterfeit.

Officers were able to review video from each of these cases and identified 29-year-old Brandon Gray as the person responsible.

On Nov. 7 around 1:30 a.m., Gray was taken into custody in the area of 13th and D Street. Gray was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Carrying a Concealed Weapon as well as seven counts of First Degree Forgery.

