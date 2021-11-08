Advertisement

LPD responds to pizza delivery robbery in north Lincoln

Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the Dominos at 1055 Saunders Avenue on a robbery on Saturday at around 10:30 p.m.

The delivery driver, a 32-year-old man, reported that after making a delivery in the 4200 block of Bellville Drive three men approached his vehicle. One of the men brandished a handgun and demanded his money. The men left with money from Domino’s as well as the victim’s personal money.

Officers canvassed the area, processed the scene for evidence, and are seeking video. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

