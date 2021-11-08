Man arrested for assaulting victim with hammer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he reportedly hit a person in the head with a hammer.

LPD said on Oct. 28 around 8 a.m, officers were called to the area of 48th and Leighton Avenue on a report of an assault.

Officers found the 21-year-old victim with injuries to the head. The victim said he was sitting in the car with his friend when a man approached and assaulted him with a hammer.

The victim identified the suspect as Trevon Burage, 22, and on Nov. 6, Burage was taken into custody at his home.

He was arrested for first-degree assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital with significant facial injuries but has been released.

