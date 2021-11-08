Advertisement

Multiple street closures for railroad repairs

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Portions of several streets will temporarily close for railroad repairs. The schedule is as follows:

  • 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 10 – North 44th Street between Cornhusker Highway and Gladstone Street will be closed. The recommended detour is North 33rd Street to Huntington Avenue to North 48th Street to Cornhusker Highway.
  • 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 11 – Adams Street between North 33rd and North 36th streets will be closed. The recommended detour is North 33rd Street to Huntington Avenue to North 48th Street to Cornhusker Highway.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe will repair and replace railroad ties and ballasts and make repairs to the crossings at these locations. The sidewalks in these areas will also be closed during this work. Digital signs will alert drivers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to follow the recommended detours or seek alternate routes. No through traffic will be allowed during these repairs. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities , the Railroad Transportation Safety District, and BNSF are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability, and longevity of these crossings.

For more information on these projects, contact Roger Figard, RTSD, at rfigard@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-525-5620 or Paul Fullen, BNSF, at paul.fullen@BNSF.com or 817-360-6986. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

