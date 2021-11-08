LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Nebraska officials to discuss new Health & Human Services strategies

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are planning to talk about the new business plan for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

State officials will be giving an update on the department’s new business plan, discussing how it will “break down barriers for Nebraskans and improve overall customer experience,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Ricketts will be joined by DHHS CEO Dannett Smith and other agencies and executive staff.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.