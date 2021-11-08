Our Town Crawford

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you love small town western charm and amazing natural beauty, than a trip to this Pine Ridge community is in order.

We caught up with Justin Tollman, who is the Chamber of Commerce President. “I also ranch, and I’m an insurance salesman here in town,” Tollman said. “If you love the outdoors, then you love Crawford. We are known for outdoor sports, hunting and rodeo.”

If you are looking for a memorable golf course, you might try Legends Buttes Golf Course not far from Fort Robinson State Park. “It’s a real hidden gem,” Tollman said. “We also have hiking and biking trails throughout the Pine Ridge, thanks to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska National Forest.

In addition to the outdoor activities, you have many tourist attractions close by. They include places like Fort Robinson, Toadstool Geologic Park, and the Hudson-Meng Bison Kill Bed. Tollman says Crawford itself has a lot to offer visitors as well. “We have a great downtown grocery store,” Tollman said. “There’s also the Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson. It’s been on hiatus due to COVID over the last two years. They are actually working on a second location in town, as they are remodeling the old fire hall downtown. That will bring more art and culture to the downtown corridor.” In addition to that, there’s the White River Art Gallery for people to experience, along with a number of other important businesses like Security First Bank, Herren Brothers True Value hardware, Staab’s Drive-Inn, Q’s Drive Inn, the Tailgate Bar and Grill, and Gibbons Honey. Crawford even has a nice historical museum.

Tollman says there’s way too much to mention about Crawford in a short about of time. He encourages Nebraskans to come and see for themselves with the area has to offer.

