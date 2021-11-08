Southeast Community College collecting food pantry donations for students and families

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2017, Southeast Community College has packed their food pantry for students and their families. For the month of November, they are encouraging the community to donate to those students who need assistance.

According to SCC, 1 in 5 college students across the nation deal with food insecurity. Kevin Forch is the director of student development and engagement at SCC and oversees the food pantry in Lincoln. He said that food insecurity and hunger add to daily pressures that students already face.

“When you are food insecure, when you have a hard time getting food, it can affect a lot of things in your life,” Forch said.

They are working with the community of Lincoln to gather food and non-food items by November 30, 2021, so that students can access the pantry before winter break. SCC is planning to distribute any additional items to students in the first week of December.

“Making sure that they can have access to quick healthy meals means that students have a higher chance of success. It also means that we are doing our job as educators to make sure that we are providing students with what they need in order to be successful,” Forch said .

Some non-food items that can be donated are detergent, shampoo and other personal hygiene items. One student, Ghislane Nzaba, is also a mother. She recalled a time where the pantry provided diapers for her child.

“To know that they can have food and also diapers and also have some personal items, I really appreciate the food pantry here,” said Nzaba.

In addition to food and other items, the pantry is accepting money donations. SCC wants the community to know these donations are needed now more than ever.

“Students are really going through a lot as everyone is with the pandemic, so any kind of help, or grace, or guidance for those students is really appreciated,” said Forch.

Donations are being accepted at the Lincoln campus, Beatrice campus, Milford campus and Education Square on O street. You can find more information on each food pantry and how to donate by visiting the SCC website.

