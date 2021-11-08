Tuesday Forecast: A mild and seasonal day into Tuesday; wet weather expected into Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a very pleasant weekend, the start to the new work week hasn’t been all too bed, though it was certainly much cooler than Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will continue their slide as we head into the rest of the work week, but into Tuesday, temperatures won’t be that bad for early to mid November with highs generally sitting in the mid to upper 50s. Colder and windy weather is looming later this week after a round of rain that is expected to impact eastern Nebraska on Wednesday.

Into Monday evening, skies are expected to become mostly cloudy with the cloudiness lingering into early Tuesday morning. There could be a few passing light showers or sprinkles overnight and into early on Tuesday, but with dry air in place at the surface, not much if any precipitation is expected to reach the ground. After seeing some cloudiness to start Tuesday, skies are expected to become mainly sunny by Tuesday afternoon. With the fairly seasonal temperatures, lighter winds, and plenty of sunshine, it should be a fairly pleasant November day. Clouds though will roll back in towards Tuesday night ahead of our next system that will arrive into the day on Wednesday.

Cloudy skies are expected early on Tuesday with perhaps a sprinkle of two, with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, with clouds increasing by Tuesday night. (KOLN)

As skies become mainly cloudy into Wednesday morning, we’ll begin to see chances for some scattered light rain showers as an upper level trough begins to swing out into the northern plains. Precipitation is expected to become more widespread and steady as we head into Wednesday afternoon and evening across the eastern third of the state. Rain should continue through Wednesday evening before shifting east into Iowa by Wednesday night.

Scattered light rain becomes more steady and more widespread by Wednesday afternoon across eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The system moving through the area will be a rather quick one, which should help to limit potential rainfall amounts. It appears that the best potential for perhaps 0.50″ to 0.75″ of rainfall will be across far eastern Nebraska, with lighter amounts as you slide to the west. Parts of central and western Nebraska may see little to no moisture at all as this system slides through the area. In Lincoln, it looks like around 0.50″ will be possible through the day on Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts of 0.25" to 0.75" will be possible across eastern Nebraska on Wednesday. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned, morning lows as we head into Tuesday will be chilly for some and on the cool side for others. From west to east, we should see low temperatures dip into the upper 20s to upper 30s, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across southeastern Nebraska.

Low temperatures tonight should fall to the upper 20s to upper 30s for most with low to mid 40s in southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Tuesday afternoon should be a bit warmer in the west and a bit cooler in the east, but overall we should average out to have a pretty seasonal day by November’s standards with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s for most.

Look for seasonal temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. (KOLN)

The extended forecast has temperatures staying seasonal despite the clouds and rain on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s for Lincoln. Thursday looks to be mainly, but on the back-end of this system it will be windy with gusts between 35 and 45 MPH possible. Temperatures also begin to trend downward with highs in the low 50s and mostly sunny skies. Friday looks downright chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, but again with windy conditions that will make it feel even colder. The weekend looks cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s with the 40s continuing into early next week. Wednesday will hold our best chance for rain over the next week with small chances for some wrap around moisture into Thursday and Friday. While some snow can’t be ruled out, recent model runs have kept any light accumulating snow to our north across the Dakotas. Longer range models also differ in regards to what we can expect this weekend with some longer range models have some additional moisture diving south through the state. For now, we’ll include some small precip chances for both Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler weather continues to settle into the state through this week with chilly weather by late this week. Our best chance for rain will come on Wednesday with additional small chances for precip through the weekend. (KOLN)

