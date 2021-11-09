Amazing views at Aunt Myrna’s Cabin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You can definitely get away from it all at a rustic cabin located between Crawford and Chadron that features modern amenities and spectacular views.

We caught up with owner Marisa Betson recently at the cabin. “We are about seven miles south of Whitney, Nebraska,” Betson said. “30 miles west of Chadron and east of Crawford. We are along the Pine Ridge buttes.”

People seem to come to Aunt Myrna’s Cabin to enjoy the peaceful serenity. “When we read through our guest book, that’s what we get, is it’s peaceful, quiet, off the beaten path. Visitors can just unwind, watch nature. We have turkeys that come through, along with deer, and antelope as well. We are open year round.”

Aunt Myrna is Betson’s mother-in-law. “They live up the road 3 or 4 miles along the buttes,” Betson said. In 2001, they traded some land up in the buttes for some land down here that was more agriculturally productive. This house happened to be here. She put a lot of work into it, and turned it into a cabin. She opened it in 2004. We lease it from her now, and run it.”

There are a number of great amenities at the cabin. “We provide all of the linens and the towels,” Betson said. “There is a full kitchen, so it’s got a stove and oven. It also has a microwave and a refrigerator. There’s a fireplace, and a beautiful living room sitting area. There’s a back patio and a front patio. The back patio is next to East Ash creek, and you get the view of the buttes from the front patio. We like to say the cabin can sleep up to at least 10 people.”

The cabin happens to be situated in an area where there is an amazing amount of things to see and do. “The possibilities are actually endless,” Betson said. “Fort Robinson is a big draw, and Toadstool Geologic Park is also a great place to visit. People enjoy going to Agate Fossil Beds. But there’s also the Museum of the Fur Trade in Chadron, and there’s the Chadron State College campus where you can see the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. Plus, you are day’s trip from the Black Hills of South Dakota, or Scotts Bluff National Monument.”

If you’d like to know more about this fun place to stay, call (308) 665-5396. You can also check out the Aunt Myrna’s Cabin Facebook page.

